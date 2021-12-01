A 17-year-old student is the fourth victim to die in a shooting at a Michigan high school as murder charges were announced against the teenage suspect.

The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He’s being charged as an adult and will be arraigned later Wednesday afternoon, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a news conference.

McDonald said that Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School was “not just an impulsive act” and was planned.

A police road block restricts access to Oxford High School following a shooting on November 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. According to reports, three people were killed and six others wounded by the alleged perpetrator, a 15 year old student who is now in police custody. Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

“There is a mountain of digital evidence — videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible … and it absolutely, we are confident that we can show it was premeditation,” she told reporters.

The charges came shortly after authorities announced that a fourth victim had died — 17-year-old student Justin Shilling.

Shilling died around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities previously identified the three other students who were killed as Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Tate Myre, 16.

Top row: Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin; bottom: Tate Myre. NBC News

Seven others were seriously wounded, including a teacher, and taken to hospitals, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Authorities said more than a hundred 911 calls came in to dispatch.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said deputies responded to the shooting “and within five minutes had the suspect in custody.”

During Wednesday’s press conference, McDonald talked about how students, teachers and staff had to seek shelter as shots rang out.

“When the shooting started yesterday, the students and teachers and staff in the school had to act quickly to save their own lives,” she said.

“Law enforcement and all of the first responders had to act quickly to prevent more lives from being lost and get help for those who had been shot.”

People hug during a vigil after a shooting at Oxford High School at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake Orion, Michigan on November 30, 2021. JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images

The prosecutor said Crumbley was being charged with terrorism because of the people who had to flee and hide.

“What about all the other children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they can ever step foot back in that school. Those are victims too and so are their families and so is the community. And the charge of terrorism reflects that,” she said.

Authorities have not said what they believe led to the shooting, and McCabe said the suspect “invoked his right to not speak.”

Prosecutors considering charges against suspect’s parents

The handgun believed to have been used was recovered. Investigators believe the suspect’s father bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun Friday, Bouchard said.

Bouchard said on CNN on Wednesday morning that it’s clear the suspect “came out with the intent to kill people.”

“He was shooting people at close range, oftentimes towards the head or chest,” he said. “It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous. And our forensic team was working all night and so far I believe they recovered over 30 shell casings. So, we believe he fired at least 30 shots.”

A total of 18 live, unfired rounds were found following Crumbley’s detainment. Police found seven in his pocket and an additional 11 were later discovered in a magazine, according to Bouchard.

Bouchard said the suspect’s parents have asked for a lawyer, and under Michigan law, authorities cannot speak with a juvenile without parental permission.

“They have refused that permission,” the sheriff said. “So, we can’t get the motive from the suspect that we have in custody, but we think we’ve got a path to get a lot of supportive information as to how and why this occurred.”

Because they have not yet been able to question the suspect, investigators are still unclear as to what possible motive he may have had, Bouchard added.

“There is nothing that he could have faced that would warrant senseless, absolutely brutal violence on other kids,” the sheriff said.

Crumbley’s parents were asked to speak with the school on Monday and Tuesday, prior to the shooting, to discuss “concerning” classroom behavior, Bouchard said.

He did not detail the contents of those meetings but added that there had been no prior history from the suspect that would have indicated warning signs.

The high school’s anti-bullying coordinator told investigators that they did not have records that Crumbley had any history of being bullied.

It did not appear that students were individually targeted in the shooting.

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.