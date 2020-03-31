Striking video shows Empire State Building with spinning 'siren' red light

The Empire State Building is sending a powerful message to healthcare workers.

The iconic New York City skyscraper debuted what appeared to be spinning red and white lights atop the building on Monday night. The Empire State Building’s Twitter account explained it was supposed to represent America’s heartbeat.

“Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” the Empire State Building tweeted.

Scientist Rita J. King tweeted a video of the lights that went absolutely viral, writing, “The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency.”

In the responses, she explained there was not a giant light fixture spinning on the building.

“It’s the way the light is being used to create the illusion of a spin," King said.

[1/2] We’ll never stop shining for you.



Many people tweeted they felt the idea of a tribute to emergency workers was a nice idea, but the siren light was “anxiety inducing.”

King herself agreed.

“I fully support the tribute to the emergency workers working heroically to save lives,” she tweeted later. “However I highly recommend that the Empire State Building swap out the anxiety inducing flashing light for the soothing, beautiful heartbeat pulse they use for Valentine’s Day.”

"this is one of those things that I bet sounded cool in a zoom meeting but is absolutely terrifying in execution," Chris Person tweeted.

At 9 p.m. ET, the building also lit up to the tune of “Empire State of Mind,” by Alicia Keys as it played on a local radio station, Z100 New York.