April 29, 2019, 11:57 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A driver's simple gesture for a funeral procession has touched hearts for its message of respect and compassion toward a stranger.

An unidentified man was photographed standing in the rain beside his car with his hat on his chest and his head bowed while a funeral procession passed by in Bloomington, Indiana.

"I have to give a shout out to this guy in Bloomington,'' Joy Wagler, who posted the photo, wrote on Facebook. "I don’t know him, but he is a wonderful example of how we need to act when a funeral procession comes through while we are driving.

"Not only did he pull over and stop, but he got out of his truck, took his hat off and stood (in the rain) with his hat on his chest and head bowed!"

Wagler's post has been shared widely, as commenters applauded the man and chimed in with their own stories of pulling over for funeral processions.

"This was longer than the average funeral procession and he didn’t move until it was over,'' Wagler wrote. "Unfortunately this is something that has been lost with a lot of people. He showed so much respect.

"It was a good reminder to me that we should never be so busy and so much in a hurry that we forget to show compassion and respect for our fellow men!"