Stranger gives desperate Florida shopper store's last emergency generator

As Hurricane Irma bore down on her state, Pam Brekke drove 30 miles to a Lowe's in Orlando on Thursday morning to buy an emergency generator. Her father is on oxygen and cannot be without power during the coming storm.

Yet as she was standing in line, she watched as the last generator was sold to the customer in front of her.

Brekke, who is from Sanford, broke down in tears and wondered what she would do. Then, a customer with a generator in his cart approached her and told her she could have it.

Brekke gave Ramon Santiago a big hug, crying tears of thanks. The heartwarming scene captured on video by NBC Orlando affiliate WESH.

"She need the generator," Santiago told WESH. "It's OK. No worry for them."

It was a heartwarming sign of people helping one another during a stressful time. Hurricane Irma is set to make landfall this weekend after cutting a destructive path through the Caribbean.

"I don't know him at all,'' she told WESH. "He's a stranger. He's an angel from God is what he is."

