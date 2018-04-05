Stormy Daniels' lawyer calls her 'a principled woman' on Megyn Kelly

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, who wants her case to receive a public hearing rather than be heard behind closed doors, as President Trump’s attorneys are asking. He says his position is that the non-disclosure agreement Daniels signed “is null and void and she’s free to speak,” and adds that there’s “a lot more” to her story.