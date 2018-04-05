Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer calls her 'a principled woman' on Megyn Kelly

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: & Other Stories

Stormy Daniels' lawyer calls her 'a principled woman' on Megyn Kelly

14:01

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, who wants her case to receive a public hearing rather than be heard behind closed doors, as President Trump’s attorneys are asking. He says his position is that the non-disclosure agreement Daniels signed “is null and void and she’s free to speak,” and adds that there’s “a lot more” to her story.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.