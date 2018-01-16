Stormy Daniels' friend says Trump chased adult film star around a hotel room

share tweet pin email

A friend of an adult film actress reportedly paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump revealed details Tuesday about how Trump and the actress invited her join them in a hotel room the night they met.

Alana Evans spoke to Megyn Kelly TODAY about the initial meeting her friend Stormy Daniels allegedly had with Donald Trump after the two met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in July 2006.

Daniels, an adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told Evans that Trump invited her to his hotel room for “a party” that night. Later, according to Evans, Daniels invited her to come join them, making it clear that she was alone with then-“Apprentice” star.

“Initially, the phone calls were normal. ‘I’m here. Come hang out with us,’ but it was just Stormy calling me,” Evans recalled to Kelly.

The phone calls continued, but Evans said she did not want to leave behind another friend who had had too much too drink. Eventually, Trump got on the phone, she said.

“Now Donald’s on the phone. It made it a totally different situation. ‘Come hang out with us. Come have fun, let’s party,’” she recalled Trump saying.

When asked what Trump and Daniels were inviting her to join, Evans replied, “I can have my thoughts and ideas. If you’re inviting me to a hotel room to hang out with another man and a girlfriend of mine, it’s very easy for you to believe that there’s going to be more going on than just playing cards or Scrabble.”

Evans said she eventually turned off her phone and didn’t speak to Daniels until the following day.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that a Trump lawyer paid Clifford $130,000 in exchange for the woman’s silence about an affair. Michael Cohen, one of the president’s attorneys, released a statement signed in the name of Stormy Daniels that called rumors of the affair and hush money "completely false.”

“The fact of the matter is these stories are not true,” the Daniels statement said.

The Daniels statement also said that her involvement with Trump was limited to a few public appearances.

But Evans recalled that when she called Clifford the day after the hotel room encounter, she got a stark visual that “has stuck with me for this entire time” about what happened between the pair.

“Having her tell me the next day when I asked, how did it go — and she says, ‘Well, picture this: Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty-whities’ — isn’t something that you ever forget,” Evans told Kelly.

“At that point, it was so much information for me that I really didn’t want to ask any more questions. It was enough of a statement at that point and I left it alone.”

Megyn Kelly TODAY contacted the White House for comment regarding Evans’ claims but had not heard back as of this posting.

In a statement to NBC News regarding Trump’s involvement with Daniels, Cohen said, “These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. One again, President Trump vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels.”

Among the reports circulating Tuesday was an essay by Slate editor-in-chief, Jacob Weisberg.

Weisberg said Daniels told him in 2016 she'd had a yearlong affair with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006.

Weisberg said the two were in talks about publishing her account when Daniels stopped responding to his calls and text messages about a week before the presidential election.