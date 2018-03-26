Stormy Daniels' attorney reveals what was left out of '60 Minutes' interview

“There were a number of details and facts that were left out of the final product because ‘60 Minutes’ only has so much time. They’re trying to tell a very broad story in a very finite period of time,” he said Monday.

Daniels also told "60 Minutes" that she accepted $130,000 from a Trump attorney in exchange for staying silent on her interaction with Trump because she feared for her family’s safety.

“She was prepared to discuss intimate details relating to Mr. Trump. She can describe his genitalia. She can describe various conversations that they had that leave no doubt as to whether this woman is telling the truth,” he said.

“And if she’s not telling the truth, let the president take to the podium and call her a liar. Let the president come forward and say it never happened,” he said. “There is a reason why this $130,000 was paid and it wasn’t paid because she made this story up. It’s absurd.”