Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against one-time presidential aide Steve Bannon and three others for allegedly taking money donated to help build a wall along the southern border, authorities said Thursday.

Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea "and others orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors," according to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

The defendants' online crowdfunding campaign “We Build The Wall” raised more than $25 million with Kolfage "repeatedly and falsely assured the public that he would 'not take a penny in salary,' " prosecutors said in a statement.

And Bannon "publicly stated, 'we’re a volunteer organization,'” prosecutors said.

Bannon is the former executive chairman of Breitbart News and once served as chief strategist for President Donald Trump.

