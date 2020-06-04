Stephen Jackson talks new charges in George Floyd death: 'I want convictions'

Stephen Jackson, a childhood friend of George Floyd, continues to speak out after three more former Minneapolis police officers were charged in Floyd's death.

“We should’ve been seeing those mugshots,” he told TODAY’s Craig Melvin Thursday, adding that he believed that there was a double standard in play.

“Why didn’t we see any public arrests? Why didn’t they have to do that walk of shame like we have to do that walk of shame for traffic tickets or unpaid child support?” Jackson asked. “They come with a SWAT team and kick our doors down and drag us out the house. We seen a public murder, but we didn’t see a public arrest. I’m not surprised. I want convictions and I’m not gonna be satisfied until they’re buried under the jail.”

Stephen Jackson speaks at a memorial for George Floyd on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The three former officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

The murder charge against the fourth, Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes as Floyd lay on the ground, was also elevated to second-degree, from third-degree.

All four officers were fired on May 26, after cell phone video showing Floyd's arrest went viral.

Jackson, a former NBA player, said he believed the national and global protests over Floyd's death proved there are many people who back the cause for equality.

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference on June 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Washington was joined by her daughter and Floyd's friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, speaking about the impact of his death on their family. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

“If we stand arm to arm, side by side, shoulder to shoulder with every race, we can’t lose and that’s what you’re seeing,” he said. “That’s why you’re seeing all 50 states protesting my brother. That’s why you see all these countries protesting for my brother because everybody wants to love everybody and everybody wants to stand together and we know what’s right and that’s what we’re fighting for.”

Jackson also called out New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his comments Wednesday that he disagreed with anyone "disrespecting" the American flag by kneeling during the national anthem.

“I hope he apologizes,” he said. “Drew Brees is a smart guy and the timing is definitely bad. He has a lot of black teammates. He knows what’s going on. He’s seen my brother get murdered. The world’s seen my brother get murdered. So, to be that naïve, and he’s a smart guy, but to be that naïve and act like you don’t know why (Colin) Kaepernick was kneeling, it just baffles me.”

Brees issued an apology for his remarks Thursday morning on Instagram.

Jackson also addressed the moment Floyd's daughter, Gianna, remarked, “Daddy changed the world,” while they were walking in Minneapolis earlier this week, a moment that went viral across social media.

“I didn’t teach her that,” he told TODAY, adding that the moment came after the 6-year-old saw pictures of her dad everywhere while he carried her on his shoulders amid the demonstrations.

“And she’s like, ‘My daddy’s everywhere.’ I said, ‘Yeah, your daddy changed the world.' And she just screamed it. ‘My daddy changed the world.’ And it’s a blessing, because it is going to change the world," he said.