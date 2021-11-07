See wild Willie Geist fan Stephanie Ruhle hop fence to hug him during NYC Marathon

Willie Geist's NBC News colleagues were cheering him on as he ran the New York City Marathon — and their enthusiasm couldn't always be contained to the sidelines.

NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle shared a video of herself, clad in all black, clambering over one of the fences that lined the 26.2-mile route to give the Sunday TODAY host a huge hug as he ran by.

"The good news, @williegeist is CRUSHING the #nycmarathon2021 The GREAT news, I didn't get arrested jumping the face to cheer him on!" Ruhle wrote.

Not only was Willie able to hug Ruhle while barely breaking his stride, he even picked her up while taking a few steps forward.

Willie crushed his first marathon! Nathan Congleton / NBC

"How on earth did he have the energy TO PICK YOU UP?????" asked one stunned commenter.

Other members of the NBC News family filled the comments section with support for Willie.

"This kills me! 😂 Go @williegeist go!!" wrote business and technology correspondent Jo Ling Kent.

"Best video ever," wrote Lauren Peikoff, an executive producer for MSNBC.

According to a real-time tracker, Willie finished the marathon in just under four hours, averaging a pace of roughly nine minutes per mile.

Willie has been training to run the New York City Marathon in his father's honor since 2019. He and his wife, Christina, originally planned to run the marathon last year, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he told TODAY last week that he was thrilled to finally participate in the epic race.

"It's a giant outdoor party for millions of people whose only plan for the day is to have a bloody mary and to will runners through those 26.2 miles through the city," Willie said. "I've watched from the sidewalk many times and honestly never seriously dreamed of being inside those railings as a runner."

