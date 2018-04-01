Stephanie Gosk on Megyn Kelly: Why don't Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts merge?

Get the latest from TODAY
Former U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman, Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” and NBC News correspondents Stephanie Gosk and Gadi Schwartz discuss the news of the day on Megyn Kelly TODAY, including troubling new allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding former CBS anchor Charlie Rose. Breaking out some Girl Scout cookies, they also discuss the rebranding of the Boy Scouts of America.
