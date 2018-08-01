State trooper pulls over retired cop who helped deliver him 27 years ago

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A traffic stop in New Jersey this week ended with a state trooper offering a handshake, not a ticket. It was a thanks to the driver for something that happened 27 years ago.

New Jersey state trooper Michael Patterson pulled over Matthew Bailly on June 1 for tinted windows. As the two chatted, Bailly said he was a retired police officer from Piscataway, New Jersey, according to a Facebook post by the New Jersey State Police.

Patterson, 27, mentioned that he grew up on Poe Place in Piscataway. Bailly knew the area; he once helped deliver a baby there when he was a rookie cop. He even remembered the boy's name, Michael.

"My name is Michael Patterson, sir,'' the trooper said, extending his hand. "Thank you for delivering me."

"His mouth dropped - and so did mine," Patterson said at a press conference on Thursday. "I believe that it was a divine encounter. I met him for a reason."

Patterson and Bailly's first meeting had been on on Oct. 5, 1991, when Patterson's mother, Karen, went into labor while on her way home from shopping.