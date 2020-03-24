Spring breaker apologizes for viral 'If I get corona, I get corona' comment

The man who made headlines for saying he will continue to party during spring break in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has apologized for his words.

"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying," Brady Sluder said in an interview last week while he vacationed in Miami. "We're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens."

In a recent Instagram post, Sluder said he regretted his remarks.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break. I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments,” he began. “I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologize to the people I’ve offended.”

Sluder went on to write that he comprehends the severity of the virus confronting the world and that he needs to play a vital role in helping minimize its spread.

“Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all,” he wrote. “Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities.

"I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.”

Sluder’s interview came at a time when beaches in Florida and other states remained full of college students enjoying spring break, even as officials urged social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Sluder further apologized in the caption of his post.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes,” he wrote. “I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity.”

Sluder said he hopes this experience can help him grow, while also reminding people about the need to stay as healthy as possible during this time.

“I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself,” he wrote.

“I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing doesn’t justify my behavior. I’m simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time, and stay safe everyone,” he concluded.