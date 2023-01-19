Pro wrestler, 38, dies in head-on car crash while taking daughters to cheerleading practice

Jay Briscoe, a Ring of Honor wrestler, died in a head-on car accident in Laurel, Delaware, on Jan. 17 that killed one other person, according to Delaware State Police. He was 38.

Briscoe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 eastbound when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crossed the center line into Briscoe’s lane, where they crashed.

The driver of the Silverado 1500, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, was wearing a seatbelt, but also died. Both she and Briscoe were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jay Briscoe (left) and brother Mark Briscoe (right), seen here in 2019, were immensely popular wrestlers with ROH. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Briscoe, whose birth name was Jamin Pugh, was taking his daughters, 12 and 9, to cheerleading practice at the time of the crash, reports NBC Philadelphia affiliate WCAU. Both girls were wearing seatbelts and taken to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. It’s unclear if alcohol played any role in the crash, which involved no other vehicles.

Briscoe, a native of Laurel, was a wrestler with ROH as one of the world tag team champions with his brother Mark Briscoe. He and his brother were inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame in 2022.

“We can’t focus on what we’ve lost,” his mother, Jana Pugh, told WCAU. “We have to focus on what we have.”

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, who bought ROH last year, also announced news of his death.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," he tweeted.

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Briscoe’s death was mourned by many in the wrestling world on Twitter.

“An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe,” Triple H wrote. “My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”

“I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know,” Adam Cole wrote. “You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay.”

“This one hurts so bad. Jay Briscoe defined passion… for his family, his friends, wrestling, and everything in between. I love you. I will miss you,” wrote Tommaso Ciampa.