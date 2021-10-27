World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers

No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring.

This edition of the Fall Classic is a family affair with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.

Close their whole lives, they’ll be rivals when the teams take the field Tuesday night for Game 1.

“Quite honestly, tomorrow at 7:09 or whatever, he’s going to want to kick my (butt),” dad said Monday.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speaks during a news conference before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. Ashley Landis / AP

But on the eve of the game, the elder Snitker still found time to play the role of proud papa when talking about his son’s success.

“I kind of validated the fact that maybe I did something right, the way he turned out,” he said. “He’s a heck of a young man.”

And later Monday the family got together one last time before they had to go their separate ways for the start of the series.

“We talked about this last night at dinner, how we needed to just enjoy this,” Brian Snitker said. “You’re never guaranteed this. Who knows when you’re going to get back. Enjoy it and relish in it.”

And for anyone wondering, it was dear old dad who picked up the check.

Troy Snitker grew up in clubhouses and dugouts, following his father as he toiled as a minor league skipper for most of his childhood. Brian taught his son so much during that time, but as he watched him bounce around teams from Macon, Georgia, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, it was not what he said, but what he did that served as the most important lesson.