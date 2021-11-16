World Series champion Julio Lugo dies at 45, one day before birthday

Julio Lugo, who was the starting shortstop on the Boston Red Sox team that won the 2007 World Series, has died at 45.

Lugo passed away on Monday from what his family told ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas was a heart attack. He would've turned 46 Tuesday.

Lugo was a hero in Boston's four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies in 2007 that brought home the team's seventh World Series title overall and its second in four seasons. He batted .385 in the four games, well above his regular-season average of .237, to help fuel the sweep.

The Red Sox shared news of his death on Monday, tweeting "thoughts and love to the Lugo family."

The infielder, who was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, died one day before his 46th birthday.

He played for several teams across a 12-year career, including three years with the Red Sox, one year with the St. Louis Cardinals and four years apiece for the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Cardinals and the Rays also tweeted their condolences, with the latter team writing, "We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Devil Rays shortstop Julio Lugo. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Lugo was drafted in the 43rd round by the Astros in 1994 out of Connors State College in Oklahoma. He batted .269 for his career with 80 home runs, 198 stolen bases and 475 RBIs.