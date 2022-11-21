World Cup European teams say they won’t wear ‘OneLove’ LGBTQ armbands after FIFA threats

The captains of soccer teams representing seven European nations in the World Cup will not wear armbands supporting the LGBTQ community in matches after FIFA threatened to punish the players.

The football associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland said in a statement their captains had intended to wear the rainbow-colored armbands to actively support inclusion in the sport.

"We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband," the associations said in a joint statement. "However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play."

England's forward Harry Kane wearing a rainbow armband at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Sept. 24, 2022. The "OneLove" armband was going to be worn by the likes of Kane and his German counterpart, Manuel Neuer, as part of a campaign to promote inclusivity. Marco Bertorello / AFP - Getty Images

The associations said FIFA, the international soccer governing body, had been "very clear" that it would impose sporting sanctions on the players, such as yellow cards, if they wore the armbands on the pitch.

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the statement read. "Our players and coaches are disappointed — they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways."

FIFA said in a statement that all 32 team captains would have the opportunity to wear a separate "No Discrimination" armband. FIFA added that team captains must wear armbands provided by the association, according to Article 13.8.1 of the FIFA Equipment Regulations.

"FIFA is an inclusive organization that wants to put football to the benefit of society by supporting good and legitimate causes, but it has to be done within the framework of the competition regulations which are known to everyone," it said in the statement.

The teams' reversal came hours before England, Wales and the Netherlands were set to play in games on Monday. The OneLove campaign was started by the Dutch soccer team in September, and the Dutch soccer federation was the first to announce that its captain, Virgil van Dijk, would not wear the armband, which features a rainbow heart.

"Today, hours before the first game, it has been made clear to us from FIFA (officially) that the captain will receive a yellow card if he wears the OneLove captain’s armband," the Royal Dutch Football Association, aka KNVB, said in a statement.

"We stand for the OneLove message and will continue to spread it, but our number one priority at the World Cup is to win the games," the association said. "Then you don’t want the captain to start the match with a yellow card. That is why it is with a heavy heart that we as a UEFA working group, KNVB and as a team had to decide to abandon our plan."

The KNVB added it will take a "critical look" at its relationship with FIFA moving forward.

The 2022 World Cup is being hosted in Qatar, which has come under scrutiny for its anti-LGBTQ laws. According to a U.S. State Department report, a man convicted in the country of having same-sex sexual relations with another man carries a prison sentence of up to seven years.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken of his support of the LGBTQ community during the World Cup.

"I have been speaking about this subject with the country’s highest leadership," Infantino said in a statement. "They have confirmed, and I can confirm that everyone is welcome. If anyone says the opposite, well it’s not the opinion of the country and it’s certainly not the opinion of FIFA."

The Football Supporters Association, the representative body for supporters in England and Wales, said in a statement that it had been raising questions about Qatar as a World Cup host since 2010.

"Everyone could see this coming and it’s astonishing that, on the morning of England’s World Cup opener, FIFA are censoring players and the nine national FAs — including the FA and FAW — who wish to share a positive message," it said in the statement.

"Today LGBT+ football supporters and their allies will feel angry," the FSA added. "Today we feel betrayed. Today we feel contempt for an organization that has shown its true values by giving the yellow card to players and the red card to tolerance."