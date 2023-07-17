The incredible moment Wimbledon champ's sister watched her win was caught on camera, and it'll warm your heart

Marketa Vondrousova was cool, calm and collected moments before winning Wimbledon. Her sister was not.

The tournament's TikTok account posted a video of the difference over the weekend, after the 24-year-old tennis star from the Czech Republic won Wimbledon. In the video, Vondrousova's younger sister has both of her hands on her head and is teary-eyed watching her sister close out the championship match.

"POV: you're about to watch your big sister win Wimbledon," the video text says.

As Vondrousova is laser-focused and about to serve, her younger sister is in the stands wiping tears away from her eyes.

Vondrousova's serve resulted in five exchanges between her and her opponent, Ons Jabeur. During the exchanges, Vondrousova’s sister was on her feet and holding her face with her hands. Jabeur ultimately couldn't return the last exchange and lost the match.

Only then did Vondrousova show emotion. She immediately fell to the ground, holding her face and smiling as the crowd cheered. She later walked to where her sister and other loved ones were sitting in the stands and embraced them in a group hug. They cried in each other's arms.

Vondrousova was ranked No. 42 when Wimbledon started, according to The Associated Press. She entered the tournament unseeded after an injury to her left wrist that left her sidelined from April 2022 to October 2022. Vondrousova, who is left-handed, is the first unseeded woman to reach the finals at Wimbledon in 60 years, according to The Associated Press.

“When I was coming back, I didn’t know what’s going to happen, if I can play at that level again,” she said after the match, The Associated Press reported.

"I think it was the most impossible Grand Slam for me to win, so I didn’t even think of it," she continued. "When we came, I was just like, ‘Try to win a couple of matches.’ Now this happened. It’s crazy.”