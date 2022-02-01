Willie Geist could be Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s twin and shared a photo to prove it

We've recently learned that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow bears an uncanny resemblance to another gridiron legend — Ridgewood High School's own Willie Geist!

The Sunday TODAY host dug into the archives to show the resemblance between a young Willie from his high school playing days in New Jersey to the Bengals' star who has helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

Willie, 46, tweeted a throwback shot on Monday of him in his uniform for the Ridgewood Maroons back in the early 1990s alongside a shot of Burrow, 25, the former LSU star who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

"Yes, I am aware of the resemblance to Joe Burrow," Willie wrote. "Thank you for your cards and letters. #GoMaroons #91NJStateChamps"

"#wholeotherlevel," NBC News senior business correspondent and MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle commented.

Another commenter on Willie's tweet noted that Burrow also resembles "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin.

While Willie didn’t play quarterback like Burrow, they also share the fact that they are both proven winners on the football field.

Willie’s Ridgewood team won their first state championship in 1991, while Burrow’s LSU team went undefeated and won the college national championship in the 2019 season.

Willie showing off his Heisman pose during his Ridgewood High School days. TODAY

While Willie showed off his Heisman pose during his high school playing days, Burrow actually won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player in his final season at LSU.

Burrow is now trying to add Super Bowl champion to his resume after helping the Bengals rally from an 18-point deficit to shock the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in overtime on Sunday to punch their ticket to the big game.

He will officially become a legend if he can lead Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl title in history when the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13 on NBC.