Washington Football Team announces plans to reveal new team name and identity

Eighteen months after retiring its longtime name and becoming the Washington Football Team, the NFL franchise in the nation's capital is ready to unveil its newest team name.

The Washington Football Team shared on TODAY Tuesday that it will officially announce the organization's team name, logo and identity on Feb. 2 live on TODAY.

The franchise has been known as the Washington Football Team since July 2020, when it announced that it was changing its name from the Washington Redskins, which was long condemned as an anti-Indigenous slur.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement at the time that he was “supportive of this important step.”

The move came after years of efforts by Native American groups to have the name changed, as well as the reignited focus on racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team's home stadium, also called for the franchise to drop the name.

Washington, which is 6-10 this season, has played two seasons under the Football Team moniker.

The team has shared a look at its 18-month rebranding process on its “Making the Brand” video series on the team website. The franchise said it has received nearly 40,000 fan submissions from 61 countries and all 50 states of potential new names for the team, from Legends to Wolfpack to Redwolves.