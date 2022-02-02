Washington Football Team announces new name, Washington Commanders

Hail to the Commanders!

The Washington Football Team officially changed its name to the Washington Commanders in an announcement made exclusively on TODAY Wednesday.

“It’s a name that has the weight and meaning befitting a 90-year-old franchise," Commanders team president Jason Wright told Craig Melvin after the name was revealed. "It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans, and it’s something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really define the DMV (the District, Maryland and Virginia) and this community. It’s also something importantly that we could own and grow for the next 90 years."

The team, which accepted more than 40,000 fan submissions, said in July 2020 it would no longer be known as Washington Redskins following years of charges that the nickname was racist and offensive to Native Americans.