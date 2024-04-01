Former NFL player Vontae Davis, 35, found dead in Florida home

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in a Florida home, local police said April 1. He was 35.

“The Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services is investigating the death of 35-year-old Vontae Davis of Southwest Ranches, Florida,” according to a statement obtained by NBC News from the medical examiner.

The statement noted that it could take up to 90 days to complete the investigation and determine the cause and manner of his death.

Davie Police officers said that officials were called the morning of April 1 to a Florida home by a house assistant who found the homeowner dead. Police confirmed in the statement that the deceased individual was Davis.

Police did not provide additional details on the former Miami Dolphins player's death but noted in the statement that preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved. The statement said the investigation remains active.

Vontae Davis during Dolphins training camp in 2011. Joel Auerbach / Getty Images

The Dolphins posted a tribute on X to the former cornerback that included a black-and-white photo.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the team wrote.

The Indianapolis Colts, where Davis spent six seasons, posted on X that the team is “devastated” to hear news of the player’s death.

“He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day,” the Colts shared. “He will be deeply missed, and we send out prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Another of Davis' former teams, the Buffalo Bills, shared a tribute as well, featuring a smiling picture of Davis. The team wrote, "We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time."

The NFL wrote on X that the league is “heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vontae Davis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Davis played for the University of Illinois before he was selected by the Dolphins as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He started nine games and earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in his first season.

After spending three years with the Dolphins, Davis was traded to the Colts prior to the 2012 season. He earned spots in the Pro Bowl during the 2014 and 2015 seasons as a Colt.

He abruptly retired as a Buffalo Bill in 2018 during halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Davis exited the NFL having played 121 games and tallied 395 tackles and 22 interceptions in his 10-year career.

Davis' brother Vernon Davis was a Pro Bowl tight end who played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos and the Washington franchise during his career. Vernon Davis announced his retirement in 2020.