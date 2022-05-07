Alarming video catches the moment a pane of glass crashes on NHL official

A matchup between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes on Friday was temporarily halted after a pane of glass fell on an NHL official working in the penalty box at TD Garden in Boston.

NBC Boston reported that during the second period of Game 3 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, the pane of glass appeared to be dislodged after fans continuously banged their fists on it after David Pastrnak scored a goal the Bruins.

A video of the moment was shared on Twitter by Raul Martinez, a morning anchor for NBC 10. In the short clip, as the glass was falling, the man appeared to hold his arms over his head to soften the blow before doubling over on the bench in the box. Upon impact, the glass did not appear to break.

Medical staff at TD Garden quickly responded to the incident and the NHL official was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

ESPN reported that the official appeared to be knocked unconscious by the impact, but that he regained consciousness and was able to move as he was being carried off of the ice before he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Amid the delay of the matchup, members of the Bruins and Hurricanes checked in on the official and his status.

Pastrnak said, “We heard he’s doing all right and he’s going to be fine.”

On Friday evening, the Bruins released a brief statement on Twitter expressing their well wishes for the NHL official.

“Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured,” the tweet read. “We are sending him our best wishes.”

Boston Globe reporter Matt Porter shared an update on the NHL official’s state in a tweet Friday night, writing that the official was brought to the hospital "for precautionary reasons.”

“Seems to be doing OK,” Porter added.

The Bruins won the matchup 4-2, but the Hurricanes still lead 2-1 in the series. The teams will face each other again on Sunday, May 8 at TD Garden for Game 4 of the series.

