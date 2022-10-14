Dutch motorcycle racer Victor Steeman, 22, dies after race crash

Victor Steeman, a Dutch motorcycle racer, has died after being involved in a crash while competing. He was 22.

Steeman was involved in a “multi-rider incident” while competing in the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal on Oct. 8, FIM confirmed in a press release.

“Medical personnel and vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to trackside and at the circuit medical centre before being transferred by helicopter to Faro Hospital,” the statement read. “Despite the best efforts of the circuit’s medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

Steeman’s family also expressed their “unbearable loss and grief” in a statement.

“Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened. Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

The athlete was hoping to clinch the World Championship this year. This season he had four wins, five podiums and three pole positions, as well as 12 points-scoring finishes out of 14 races. At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, he became the rider with the most pole positions in the World Supersport 300 class, per the release.

WorldSBK tweeted, "We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman. The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever. Ride in Peace, Victor."

"One of the last pictures I took of Victor at the Catalunya round. My heart hurts for all those that knew and loved him, what a cruel week for the motorsport world #VictorSteeman," Eurosport employee Lucy O’Donnell tweeted.

Ex-pro racer James Haydon also wrote that it had been “an awful week for our sport,” with many others sharing their condolences on social media.

Earlier this month, British Superbikes rider Chrissy Rouse died after also being involved in a crash during a race.

According to BBC Sport, Rouse suffered a “significant” head injury and had been in an induced coma following the accident.

“It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse has succumbed to his injuries and passed away peacefully,” British Superbikes said on Oct. 6.