Vanessa Bryant shares powerful animated tribute for daughter Gianna’s 16th birthday 

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 16th birthday.

To honor the special day, the mother of four uploaded a beautiful tribute to Instagram that was in the style of late husband Kobe Bryant’s Oscar winning short “Dear Basketball.”

The one-minute video showed illustrations of Gianna on the court playing the sport she loved.

“Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real: you were special,” Vanessa seemingly says in the voiceover as the images appear. “You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited.”

A still from the animated video tribute. Instagram

As she spoke, the clip showed a drawing of Gianna smiling and leaning on her father’s shoulder while he gave her a kiss on the cheek.

She continued, “It was about what you gave to others.”

In the illustrations, Gianna dribbled the basketball and shot a jump-shot, her father’s signature.

Vanessa Bryant praised her daughter, adding, “When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you fighting alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court.”

She concluded, “Love you always, basketball.”

In the caption, Vanessa Bryant wrote, “Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna.” She also included the hashtags “Mambacita” and “2,” Gianna’s nickname and jersey number.

The video seemed to be narrated by Vanessa Bryant. Instagram

The comments were filled with famous friends applauding the sweet post.

WNBA star Candace Parker wrote, “Vanessa this was absolutely BEAUTIFUL. Happy birthday Gigi thanks for continuing to inspire,” along with a heart emoji.

Catherine McDonnell, family friend and wife of Kobe Bryant’s former teammate Pau Gasol, simply said, “this is beautiful.”

Kelly Rowland left multiple black heart emoji and wished Gianna a happy birthday.

Daughter Natalia Bryant, 19, honored Gianna on her Instagram page as well.

She shared a video of her giving her little sister a kiss on the cheek.

“happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi,” she captioned the adorable snap. “I love you to the moon and back forever & always.”

Vanessa Bryant commented, “The BEST. Love you babies! Love you to the (moon) and back, infinity plus 1.”

Last month, Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband on their 21st wedding anniversary.

The 39-year-old uploaded a picture of the basketball superstar carrying her on Instagram.

“I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21,” she said in the caption.”