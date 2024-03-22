It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the United States women's national soccer team defeated China in the stunning final match of the 1999 Women's World Cup — but it's not hard to believe the lasting impact that win has had on women's sports.

On July 10, 1999, the USWNT beat China in the championship game of the Women's World Cup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. U.S. star players like Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry and Julie Foudy are just a few of the famous faces who led the team to victory in a grueling 120 minutes of regulated play and overtime before the unforgettable penalty shootout that ultimately sealed the deal.

Chastain celebrates her winning goal that defeated China on the fifth shot of a penalty kick shootout to capture the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 10, 1999. Mike Fiala / Getty Images

Chastain took the final penalty kick and famously pulled off her jersey after scoring the winning shot to secure the win, 5-4, resulting in one of the most famous photos in women's sports: an image of her screaming in celebration on her knees wearing her sports bra and holding her jersey in her hand.

The team also previously took home the trophy in 1991, and since 1999, they have won two additional World Cups: in 2015 and 2019.

Now, 25 years later, the team — nicknamed the "'99ers" — will reunite and be honored this summer during the 25th anniversary of the team's historic win.

On March 22, '99ers teammates Chastain and Scurry exclusively shared the news on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

"It’s going to be a glorious afternoon. We’re so excited," Chastain said.

Chastain also took the time to credit Scurry's crucial save when the third kicker for China attempted her penalty shot in the 1999 game.

"Briana's save on that third kicker was monumental and I don't think talked enough about, and it made the final PK happen," she said.

"Something about that third kicker — I knew that was the one I was going to save," Scurry said. "I can't explain it."

Here's everything to know about the team's upcoming reunion at the "Impact 99" legacy match.

When and where will the 'Impact 99' legacy match take place?

In a press release March 22, U.S. Soccer announced the 1999 Women's World Cup team will be honored during the 25th anniversary of their win on Saturday, July 13, as part of an impact legacy match.

These matches, presented by New York Life, will occur every year and highlight crucial games in U.S. Soccer history that positively impacted both women's and men's national team players.

The July "Impact 99" match will take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, where the current USWNT will play Mexico in their second-to-last game before leaving for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The fans will get the chance to show their support for the team before they head to France while also celebrating our 1999 Women’s World Cup Team," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, who was also a member of the 1999 World Cup-winning team, said in a press release.

"This is a group of women who did so much for the sport and the impact of that team and tournament is still being felt 25 years later, especially as we bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. I can’t wait to see my teammates and friends," she added.

How to get tickets to the 'Impact 99' legacy match

Soccer fans can participate in ticket presales for the USWNT vs Mexico match starting on Monday, March 25. Fans can become U.S. Soccer Insiders for the opportunity to get tickets before the general public, and membership is free for Standard Insiders. The presales will conclude Friday, March 29, at 8 a.m. ET.

Presale schedule:

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders): Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local venue time

VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders): Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local venue time

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders): Wednesday, March 27, at 10 a.m. local venue time

Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders): Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. local venue time

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only): Thursday, March 28, at 1 p.m. local venue time

The public sale will begin Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

How to watch the 'Impact 99' legacy match

At 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13, soccer fans can tune in and watch the USWNT take on Mexico in their penultimate game before the Summer Olympics.

This "Impact 99" match will be available to watch and stream on TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock.

(Telemundo, Universo and Peacock are part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Who was on the 1999 US women's national soccer team roster?

The USWNT who played at the 1999 Women's World Cup were coached by Tony DiCicco. The players on that roster are listed below.

Players from the U.S. women's national soccer team with their medals as they celebrate after defeating China in the 1999 Women's World Cup. Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images