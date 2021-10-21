Tufts University lacrosse player dies after choking during hot dog eating contest, authorities say

A Tufts University lacrosse player died after she choked during a hot dog eating contest for charity, officials said.
Madelyn “Madie” Lee Nicpon, 20, of Suffern, New York, was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon at an off-campus house in the small city of Somerville, just 3 miles northwest of Boston, Massachusetts, the university said in a statement. At the time of the incident, Nicpon was participating in a hot dog eating contest as part of a charity fundraiser and choked, according to authorities, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported.
A Somerville police spokesperson did not confirm that detail when contacted Thursday by NBC News.
“After first responders performed life-saving procedures on site, Madie was transported to Mt. Auburn Hospital and subsequently transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she passed away on Sunday afternoon,” the university said.
Nicpon was a junior majoring in biopsychology and a member of the Tufts women’s lacrosse team, the university’s daily newspaper reported. Nearly 3,000 students attended a candlelight vigil for her Sunday evening, according to the newspaper.
In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Tufts’ lacrosse team wrote: “Madie will be remembered as a bright light, a social butterfly, an amazing teammate, a kind and generous person, a wonderful sister and daughter and a Jumbo that we can all aspire to emulate.”
“She will be missed every day,” the team said.
A funeral mass will be held for Nicpon in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey on Saturday, according to her online obituary.
This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.