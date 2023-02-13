Tubi Super Bowl ad leaves viewers thinking they sat on their remotes

In just 15 seconds, Tubi won the award for most valuable chaos-creator during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Tubi, a streaming service owned by Fox, aired a 15-second commercial that caused pandemonium among those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The ad showed the game's commentators Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt appearing to return from a commercial break, but someone with the remote begins clicking and changing the channel away from the game to Tubi.

The person then clicks on the 2005 film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," leading the Tubi logo to appear.

The result of the ad? Pure outrage.

Viewers expressed their confusion and frustration on Twitter.

"That Tubi commercial came on & I yelled at every single person in this room," wrote one Twitter user.

"Commercial of the year goes to @Tubi," another user said.

Others said they were in the process of mending relationships with family members after accusing them of sitting on the remote or changing the channel. Some thought they had been hacked.

One watcher put it simply: "Tubi should be SUED for that commercial."

Whether Tubi should actually face legal action for its havoc is still up in the air, according to viewers, the streamer certainly got people talking.