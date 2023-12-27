The Kansas City Chiefs were halfway to their third loss in the last four games with their vaunted offense sputtering when star Travis Kelce spiked his helmet into the ground in frustration on Christmas Day.

The All-Pro tight end finished with five catches for 44 yards and did not score a touchdown for the fifth straight game as girlfriend Taylor Swift looked on from a luxury suite. The defending Super Bowl champions were stunned 20-14 by the rival Las Vegas Raiders to deny them a chance to clinch their eight straight AFC West title.

Kelce spoke with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce, in the Dec. 27 episode of their "New Heights" podcast about whipping his helmet to the ground, which sent it flying over a table after the Chiefs got stuffed on a drive near the end of the first half.

"I got to keep my f----- cool, man, because as a leader on this team that’s not how you switch the momentum," Travis Kelce said.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid defended Kelce to reporters after the game, saying Kelce "went back in and did a nice job" and that football is an "emotional game."

"He’s looking out for me," Kelce said. "I love him for it. I didn’t go back out there and play good. He wanted to see the fire in me, and I reacted in a bad way.

"He wanted to just get the best out of me, and right now I’m just not playing my best football, and I got to f------ lock the f--- in and be more accountable for him, be more accountable for my teammates."

Kelce finished with five catches for 44 yards and went a fifth straight game without scoring a touchdown in the Chiefs' 20-14 loss to the Raiders. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Making the loss doubly frustrating is that the Raiders scored their only two touchdowns on defense on back-to-back snaps, returning a fumble for a touchdown and intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown. The Raiders' offense only managed two field goals and did not complete a pass after the first quarter.

"There’s one thing more deflating than a defensive touchdown, and that’s back-to-back defensive touchdowns," Kelce said. "That will make you pretty f----- frustrated."

Kelce wasn't the only one who boiled over. Mahomes was seen during the broadcast yelling at the offensive linemen on the sidelines.

It seemed like everything was going wrong when running back Isiah Pacheco sat down on a trainer's table on the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion, and the table broke and sent Pacheco tumbling to the ground.

"Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it’s me, one by one, it’s everybody on the team," Kelce said.

"It hasn’t been a well-oiled machine like we’ve been in the past, and we’ve just got to get everybody on the same f------ page," he added.

One silver lining is Kelce registered his 900th career catch in the loss. His 904 catches rank fourth all-time among tight ends in NFL history.