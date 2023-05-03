US Olympic track and field star Tori Bowie dies at 32

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic track and field medalist, died at age 32, her management company said on Wednesday.

"We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management said in a tweet. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

USA Track and Field also confirmed Bowie's death to TODAY.com.

"USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion," Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track and Field, said in a statement to TODAY.com. "A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed."

No further details on Bowie's death were released.

World Athletics mourned the loss of Bowie in an Instagram post. In 2017, she was the world 100-meter champion.

Bowie was the only American woman to win an Olympic or world 100-meter title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011, according to NBC Sports.

The track and field star competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the silver medal in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter before anchoring Team USA to gold in the 4x100-meter relay.

A Sandhill, Mississippi, native, Bowie was raised by her grandmother after she was left at a foster home, according to the Associated Press. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi, and she won her first bronze medal in the 100m at the World Championships in 2015.

"My entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to," she said after winning, according to the Associated Press.

Bowie's last competition was in June 2022.