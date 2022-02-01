Tom Brady left the Patriots out of his retirement announcement. Here’s why New England fans are torn about it

Tom Brady thanked seemingly everyone in Tampa Bay, from his teammates to the fans, in his retirement announcement Tuesday, but there was one glaring omission from his legendary 22-year career in the NFL.

Brady, 44, did not make a single mention of anyone connected to the New England Patriots, the team he led to six Super Bowls over two decades before playing his final two seasons in Tampa.

There was nothing about his legendary head coach, Bill Belichick, owner Bob Kraft, or any of his teammates or coaches during his time in New England.

The omission left Patriots fans divided in their reaction.

"Me sadly reading Brady’s retirement post and realizing he didn’t mention New England or the Patriots once," one person tweeted.

"I hope he says something about the Patriots later because right now it kinda hurts," an account named Boston Diehards wrote.

"Lotta talk about Brady not mentioning New England or Belichick one time but does it really matter? Guy won 6 Super Bowls for the Patriots, he can tell us all to go to hell if he wants to," Connor Campbell of "The Pat McAfee Show" tweeted.

The Patriots, for their part, shared a message of appreciation for Brady.

“It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady,” the team account tweeted.

Kraft also released a statement.

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” he said.

A few hours after his official retirement announcement, Brady replied to the Patriots' tweet with Kraft's message, leaving some wondering if the gesture was genuine or a way to appease fans' initial disappointment.

"Thank You Patriots Nation," he wrote. "I'm beyond grateful. Love you all."

Several New England locals pointed out that Brady had given the Patriots plenty of love when he parted ways with the organization.

“Brady poured his heart out to Patriots nation when he left NE and had plenty of kind things to say when he visited as an opponent. Let the man have his day damn,” another fan tweeted.

In March 2020, when Brady signed with the Bucs, he posted a farewell message addressed to Belichick, the Kraft family and New England fans. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values," it said in part. He posted it to Twitter with a note: "FOREVER A PATRIOT."

Last fall, Brady spoke about the Patriots following Tampa Bay’s 19-17 win this season over his old team.

“It’s an amazing organization, so many great guys that have been friends for a long time,” he said in the postgame press conference. “They’ve got a really good football team. They made us earn it.”

Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his 20 seasons with the team. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Patriots fans chanted his name during the game in New England’s home stadium.

"That was pretty cool," Brady said at the press conference. "This has been my home for 20 years, my kids were born here. It’s just a great town, great city, great area. I love it up here. I have so many people that I have relationships with. But this was about this team coming up here to win. This wasn’t about one player."