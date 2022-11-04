Tom Brady gave an update on how he was feeling in the week since he and Gisele Bundchen made the bombshell announcement that they had gotten a divorce after a 13-year marriage.

At the end of a press conference on Nov. 3 ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady was asked how he was faring following the difficult announcement on Oct. 29 about his split.

"That's a very generic question," he said with a smile. "I wrote something on my social media. I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here, try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do.

"I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, everyone sitting at home is trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different. So, just do the best you can do every day, it's what we certainly try to do."

Bundchen and Brady share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and the legendary quarterback is also father to 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady put forth a similar sentiment when he addressed the divorce in the Oct. 31 episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady told Gray. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

On the field, Brady is approaching an impressive milestone in his 23rd season. He enters Sunday's game against the Rams just 164 yards shy of becoming the first NFL quarterback in history to surpass 100,000 career passing yards.

"One day I'll look back and think that it was pretty cool, although my kids probably won't care at all, but that's all right," he said.