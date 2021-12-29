Tom Brady weighs in on awkward exchange between Bill Belichick and reporter

As 2022 approaches, many people are considering their New Year's resolutions — but not New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

During a press conference following his team's loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend, Belichick was asked a question about his goals for the new year. The coach didn't seem thrilled with the question.

"Football aside, sorry, but I'm doing a story about New Year's resolutions," a reporter can be heard asking in a clip shared on Twitter. "And I was just wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers?"

"No, not right now," Belichick replied in his typical straightforward manner. "Maybe next week."

While many mocked the awkward exchange online, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady saw it in a different light. In a brief clip for his podcast "Let's Go!" his co-host Jim Gray asked Brady if he had any resolutions of his own.

Brady, who chuckled as Gray played audio of the interaction, said he hoped to be more like the reporter.

"I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to coach Belichick after a loss," said Brady, laughing. "That's what I want for the new year."

Brady is no stranger to Belichick's moods and temperament— the two worked together for 20 years while Brady played for the Patriots. The pair won six Super Bowls and nine AFC championships together, but there were rumors of rough patches along the way, especially after Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

In a press conference in October after the Buccaneers defeated the Patriots in a game at New England's stadium, the quarterback said his relationship with Belichick is "personal" but important.

"We got a personal relationship, you know, for 20-plus years. He drafted me here. We’ve had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and are very private," Brady said.

He added that he has "a lot of respect for (Belichick) as a coach" and "a lot of respect for" the Patriots organization.

