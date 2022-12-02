US soccer star Tim Weah thinks injured teammate Christian Pulisic will play in Netherlands game

With the U.S. vs. Netherlands knockout round match less than a day away in the 2022 World Cup, fans are wondering if U.S. soccer player Christian Pulisic will make it back onto the field.

Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion after he crashed into the Iran team’s goalie after scoring in the U.S. team's 1-0 victory on Nov. 29.

Christian Pulisic (center, on ground) was injured after scoring Team USA's goal against Iran in the World Cup on Nov. 29. Odd Andersen / AFP - Getty Images

Pulisic was hospitalized for what looked like a painful injury, but Pulisic’s teammate, Tim Weah, is feeling optimistic about Pulisic’s recovery in time for the Dec. 3 match.

“He’s been feeling good, so me personally, I think he’ll be on the field, and I think as a team, we’ll get that spark tomorrow when he’s with us,” Weah said during a video interview with TODAY from Doha, Qatar, on Friday. “He’s definitely a key player to this team and we need him and we love him, so hopefully he’s back just in time.”

Weah during the Nov. 29 World Cup match against Iran. Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

Pulisic reportedly shared an update from the hospital on Nov. 29 while raising a triumphant fist, according to a photo shared by Fox Soccer on Twitter.

“So proud of my guys I’ll be ready for Saturday don’t worry,” read the photo’s caption.

The pressure is on for Team USA, which has rarely made it past the knockout stage in the World Cup, and is the underdog against the Netherlands team.

If Team USA beats the Netherlands on Saturday, it will advance to the quarterfinals.

As they wait to find out if one of their key players will make it to the match on Saturday, Weah said he and his teammates feel “amazing” right now.

“We’re running on a lot of adrenaline. The boys are ready, I’m pumped,” he said. “We’re just excited to get out there and play one of the best teams in the world and on the biggest stage in the world, so yeah, we’re definitely ready.”

Weah also said he didn’t want to predict the outcome of tomorrow’s crucial game.

“I just want to make sure that we’re humbled and we go into the game with hard work and determination, because that’s what this team is built on,” he said. “We just want to make our supporters proud and we want to make America proud.”