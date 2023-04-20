Tiger Woods undergoes another surgery to address lingering injuries from his 2021 car accident

Tiger Woods underwent ankle surgery to help repair injuries he suffered in his 2021 car accident.

On April 19, a statement posted on the renown golfer’s social media accounts revealed he had a successful surgery.

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," the statement said. "It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful."

The statement concluded, "Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

Multiple fans wished the 15-time major champion a speedy recovery in the comments.

"All my wishes for rapid consolidation. Good luck, stay strong as you are always" one person tweeted.

Another said, "Get well soon TW. Hope this helps manage the pain."

The subtalar joint is located in the ankle where the talus and calcaneus bones meet, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. When arthritis affects the joint, it can cause pain, inflammation and swelling. A subtalar fusion procedure would fuse two or bones in the ankle to help alleviate the pain.

Woods’s surgery comes a couple weeks after the 47-year-old athlete decided to withdraw from Masters due to a foot injury.

He explained why he exited the tournament in a message posted on Twitter.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” he said on April 9. “Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support.”

He wished the other players good luck.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Woods was noticeably limping when he played the first eight holes of the third round.

Woods had previously withdrawn from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after the third round, in May 2022, according to Sports Illustrated. He shot his worst score ever at the PGA Championship.

He returned to competitive golf last year following his car crash in February 2021.

Woods needed surgery after he drove his SUV down the side of a hill while driving near Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Feb. 23, 2021. He had multiple open fractures in his tibia and fibula bones and more injuries to his foot and ankle.

He opened up about his recovery in an interview with Golf Digest in May 2021.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” he said at the time. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”