Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie tee up for third PNC Championship together

Tiger Woods and son Charlie are ready for the win.

For the third consecutive year, the father-son duo teamed up to take part in the PNC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Woods and his 13-year-old son arrived in matching coral Nike shirts with black slacks and baseball caps.

“Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it’s always special,” Woods told ESPN the day before. “And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we’re looking forward to it.”

This was Team Woods' third consecutive year at the PNC Championship. Ben Jared / PGA TOUR

The outlet also reported that the duo were both limping during Friday’s pro-am, with the pro golfer sharing that Charlie had sprained an ankle. Woods, on his end, is still recovering after his February 2021 car crash.

When asked how playing in the championship might delay his recovery, the 46-year-old athlete said, “You know, I don’t really care about that.”

“I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and (getting) to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky,” he said.

The duo stand together on the second hole during the first round. Ben Jared / PGA TOUR

During their time on the course together, Woods and Charlie were seen fist bumping and cheering each other on.

In an interview following their round, Charlie told NBC Sports that playing with his dad “was super fun… it was just a great time and the atmosphere was amazing.”

As for how Charlie and Woods’ daughter, Sam, have motivated him to get back on the course, he said, “Each and every day. Just to be able to see their faces and see their smiles and hear their words of encouragement.”

“I’ve had some tough days as he’s known, but just to have their support and their love,” he continued. “I’m not gonna get teary-eyed here but it has meant so much to me to be able to get to this point in life and forget the stage that we’re playing on but just get to this point in life.”

Tiger Woods and his son bumping fists during the tournament. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Team Woods finished the day with a 13-under 59. They will be back on the course on Sunday, Dec. 18, for the final round.

Woods has been slowly returning to golf after suffering injuries to his right leg, with doctors initially fearing that they might have to amputate it after his severe car crash.

The golfer, however, trained and recovered to compete in the PNC Championship last year with Charlie. It was his first since his car crash. The two finished in second place after John Daly and his son, John Daly II. In 2020, they came in seventh.