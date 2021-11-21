Tiger Woods shares impressive video hitting golf balls 9 months after SUV crash

Tiger Woods is back at it.

The superstar golf legend shared new video of him on a golf course hitting some balls. The video comes nine months after the 45-year-old athlete survived a scary SVU crash in February 2021.

Fans took to the comments section to applaud him.

"A truly welcomed update! Champions think & fight their way back," Chaka Fattah wrote. "Another example of never giving up."

"Awesome," another fan wrote. "Tiger basically had major leg surgery in last year and multiple back and knee surgeries and I could never dream of being able to swing a club like that!!"

Back in February, Woods broke his right leg in several places after his SUV struck a median and traveled 400 feet onto an embankment, hit a tree and rolled over multiple times. He was driving at least twice the speed limit — 84 mph in a 45 mph zone — when he crashed, but there were no signs he was impaired and he didn't face charges.

Woods suffered “significant orthopaedic injuries” to his lower right leg that were treated with emergency surgery in which a rod was inserted into his tibia. The injuries raised the question of whether Woods would be able to continue his storied golf career.

From the video shared on Sunday, looks like nothing can keep the superstar golfer down.