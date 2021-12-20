Tiger Woods returns to golf with 12-year-old son — and the similarities are uncanny

It wasn't just the signature red shirts that matched for Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, during Tiger's first tournament since suffering major injuries in a one-car crash in February.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods celebrate a birdie on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on Sunday in Orlando. Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

The uncanny resemblance between father and son was on full display over the weekend, from their similar smooth swings to their confident play as they took turns sinking birdie putts.

Tiger, 45, was just happy to be out on the golf course again after suffering injuries to his right leg in the Feb. 23 car crash outside Los Angeles that were so extensive doctors initially feared they might have to amputate it.

Father and son showed the same mannerisms and impressive golf game in their second-place finish. Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Woods said at a press conference. “But here we are. And we had just best time ever.”

Tiger and Charlie finished second at the PNC Championship in Orlando, an event that partners PGA players with family members.

They finished two shots behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II, who is a freshman at the University of Arkansas. It also was an improvement on Tiger and Charlie's seventh-place finish at the same event last year, where Charlie became the youngest participant in the tournament's history as an 11-year-old.

At one point, the father and son combined to make 11 straight birdies in this year's tournament.

"He’s an unbelievable player and unbelievable partner," Tiger said.

Tiger and Charlie shared a hug after the final hole at the PNC Championship as Tiger cherished his return to the golf course. Jeremy Reper / USA Today Sports via Reuters

Tiger could be seen noticeably limping at some points during the 36-hole tournament over the weekend, and he used a golf cart to get around the course.

"I’m just happy and thankful that I’m able to do this," he said. "I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while, and it’s functioning, and I’m just really tired."

The 15-time major winner reiterated that he will never be able to play a full PGA schedule ever again due to his injuries. However, the competitive fire that defined his career still burns as bright as ever.

"I want to hit certain shots," he said. "Charlie was out there telling me a couple times yesterday and today, ‘Hey dad don’t hit that shot, you know what that does.’ I said, ‘You worry about your own game.’"

He also cherished every moment he had back on the course with his son.

"I’m just so thankful to do this again, to have this opportunity to play with my son and to have these memories for both of us, for our lifetime, it’s worth all the pain."

Related: