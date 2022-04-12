Texas Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn gave a major league-quality response when asked a question by his sister after he started on the mound during his team’s 6-4 home loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Hearn’s sister is Robyn Hearn, who works as the sports director at KAUZ in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was covering Monday’s game and checked in with her brother during the postgame press conference, which led to a very sweet exchange between the two of them.

“You were able to bounce back pretty well through the second and the fourth (innings),” Robyn Hearn said. “Was the mentality different? Was there somebody in the stands or in the press box you were kind of itching to kind of do well for because their job is on the line depending on what you say today?”

“Is it?” he joked before switching gears with a very thoughtful response.

“I guess it’s being a big brother. You try to set the best example for you and try to basically do the best I can and know I’m going to fail and more so just trying to, like I said, be the best example and hopefully be able to let you know that no matter what you go through, that to not waiver off your faith and definitely, definitely don’t doubt God, for sure. For me to be able to sit here and tell you that I’m sitting here, three years ago, after 2019, I wouldn’t even be able to believe you.”

Taylor Hearn, 27, made his big league debut in 2019 with the Rangers, pitching in one game. He’s worked in the bullpen primarily throughout his career, going 6-6 while making 42 appearances last season.

He told his sister just how lucky he is to have her in his life.

“But, honestly, to have a very supportive sister like you means a lot,” he said. “You sacrificed a lot just for me to be in this aspect and I honestly can’t thank you enough. And, so, seriously, though, I know you went without a lot — gymnastics, all that type of stuff, cheerleading — just for me to get to this situation and I don’t think you really know, despite the results, I didn’t really care if I won the game or we lost or whatever, I was just more happy to see that you were here. As a big brother, that means a lot to me.”

Taylor Hearn, seen here in a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 31, had a warm message for his sister after she asked him a question following the team's game Monday against the Colorado Rockies. Chris Bernacchi / Diamond Images via Getty Images

“Well, I’m happy you feel that way. Thanks for making me cry,” she said as he chuckled. “I’m proud of you.”

“Thank you,” he replied. “I’m proud of you.”

Monday’s game marked the first time Hearn has pitched this season. He went four innings, giving up 1 earned run while scattering 8 hits and striking out 6 batters.