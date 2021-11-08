Terry Bradshaw blasts Aaron Rodgers for lying about being vaccinated

Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Fox NFL Sunday” host Terry Bradshaw slammed Aaron Rodgers during the network’s pregame show Sunday morning, claiming the Green Bay Packers star lied about misleading people that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before the start of the NFL season in August, Rodgers said he had been “immunized” when asked if he had been vaccinated. The three-time NFL MVP has since said he is allergic to an ingredient in the Modern and Pfizer vaccines and was reluctant to get the Johnson & Johnson shot because of reactions other people have had.

“I’d give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said during Sunday's show, which was broadcast from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. “It would have been nice if he’d just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone.”

Rodgers said he has received monoclonal antibodies and taken ivermectin, a drug traditionally used to deworm animals that some people who don’t want to get vaccinated have taken to prevent COVID-19. The drug is not approved for COVID-19 use by the FDA.

“I understand ‘immunized,’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19,” Bradshaw continued.

“We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers, who was let go as spokesperson for Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health, did not play in his team’s 13-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“Look, I’m not, you know, some sort of anti-vax flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker,” Rodgers said last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body: Not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Rodgers, 37, also said he’s spoken with podcast host Joe Rogan, who has also gotten COVID and been criticized for taking ivermectin.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got COVID, and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended,” he said.

Bradshaw was not the only one of his Fox colleagues who took issue with Rodgers.

“I respect his attitude toward being an individual,” Jimmy Johnson said. “But this is a team game. In all honesty, I’m disappointed in his play on words for his explanation. I’m disappointed in some of his selfish actions.”

“It ceases to be a personal decision when you take part in being part of a football team in a building with coaches, players, trainers, equipment managers,” Howie Long said. “And you run the risk of taking something home to your wife, your children, your grandchildren.”

Tony Dungy, who appears on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” also called out Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers has every right not to be vaccinated,” he said Sunday. “But if you do, as the leader, you have to make every precaution.”