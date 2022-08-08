IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We're flipping out over Olympian Suni Lee's incredible first pitch before Minnesota Twins game

The 19-year-old gymnastics star brought her Olympic moves to the baseball mound. 
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins
Olympian gymnast Suni Lee throws out the first pitch before the Minnesota Twins-Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 5 at Target Field in Minneapolis. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images
By Ree Hines

Sports fans watched Suni Lee tumble, balance, twist and flip her way to an Olympic all-around victory in Tokyo last year — and recently, those fans got to see another impressive move from the gymnastics great.

On Friday, Lee went absolutely head over heels as she threw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays met at Minneapolis’ Target Field. 

Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins
Lee wowed the crowd with a flip before delivering her pitch. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

The 19-year-old stepped up to the mound, decked out in a Twins jersey and denim shorts, and appeared ready to toss out a typical, non-pro pitch.

But before Lee threw the ball, she showed off a move from her own playbook.

Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins
As a pitcher, Lee deserves some points for style. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

Lee performed a perfect flip right past the mound as the ballpark music began to play, releasing the ball as soon as she landed back on her feet.

Suni Lee
The ceremonial first pitch was in good hands with the Minnesota native.Bruce Kluckhohn / AP

The crowd cheered her amazing moves, which the gold medal winner seemed to have planned out before she hit the field.

Twins communications and marketing exec Dustin Morse tweeted a clip of Lee warming up ahead of the game, performing the same routine down a Target Field hallway.

But while Lee’s flip was fun, it wasn’t a first from an Olympic gymnast at a MLB game. 

Other Team USA gymnasts, including Laurie Hernandez and McKayla Maroney, have showcased their skills as part of first pitch celebrations for years now.

And perhaps most memorably, back in 2019, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles pulled off a twisting backflip before tossing the ball ahead of a World Series game.

Tracing Suni Lee’s inspiring journey to Olympic gold in gymnastics

Aug. 5, 202102:02
