Sports fans watched Suni Lee tumble, balance, twist and flip her way to an Olympic all-around victory in Tokyo last year — and recently, those fans got to see another impressive move from the gymnastics great.

On Friday, Lee went absolutely head over heels as she threw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays met at Minneapolis’ Target Field.

Lee wowed the crowd with a flip before delivering her pitch. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

The 19-year-old stepped up to the mound, decked out in a Twins jersey and denim shorts, and appeared ready to toss out a typical, non-pro pitch.

But before Lee threw the ball, she showed off a move from her own playbook.

As a pitcher, Lee deserves some points for style. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

Lee performed a perfect flip right past the mound as the ballpark music began to play, releasing the ball as soon as she landed back on her feet.

The ceremonial first pitch was in good hands with the Minnesota native. Bruce Kluckhohn / AP

The crowd cheered her amazing moves, which the gold medal winner seemed to have planned out before she hit the field.

Twins communications and marketing exec Dustin Morse tweeted a clip of Lee warming up ahead of the game, performing the same routine down a Target Field hallway.

But while Lee’s flip was fun, it wasn’t a first from an Olympic gymnast at a MLB game.

Other Team USA gymnasts, including Laurie Hernandez and McKayla Maroney, have showcased their skills as part of first pitch celebrations for years now.

And perhaps most memorably, back in 2019, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles pulled off a twisting backflip before tossing the ball ahead of a World Series game.