Sue Bird just played in her final WNBA game. Here’s how she wants to be remembered

After a dominating 21 years in the WNBA, basketball star Sue Bird’s professional career came to a close Sept. 6.

The Seattle Storm lost to the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals, marking the end of Bird’s storied career.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion choked back tears as fans in Seattle chanted “thank you, Sue” as she walked off the court.

Bird, 41, first announced her retirement from professional basketball in a social media post in June 2022.

In a recent interview with TODAY, Bird opened up about her final season and what it feels like to be moving on from the sport she helped usher into a new era.

“I feel really good about the decision, it’s just kind of taking it as it comes and enjoying the moments,” she said.

As the top draft pick in 2002, Bird made her way from the University of Connecticut in Storrs to Seattle where she has played the entirety of her career, save two seasons where she sat out due to injury.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird waves to fans chanting her name after the Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Lindsey Wasson / AP

Her exit from the game comes on the heels of a wave of support for women’s sports. In 2022, the WNBA finished with its most-watched regular season in 14 years, marking a 16% growth from 2021 alone.

With the league’s current television contract with ESPN coming up for discussion in 2025, Bird says she hopes negotiations for better pay, player accommodations and media coverage will all be on the table.

Bird said that negotiating a better deal can be the answer to a lot of the questions facing the league, including retaining young talent that have previously been forced to play abroad due to limited roster spots.

“If we can negotiate a big deal there, that can really change the landscape financially for (younger players). And then money kind of makes everything work,” she said.