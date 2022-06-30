The Stanley Cup made an unlikely detour on its way to NHL player Gabriel Landeskog's house.

The Colorado Avalanche team captain was supposed to spend a day with the trophy after his team beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals. But the delivery crew ended up delivering it to his neighbors Dmitri Rudenko and Kit Karbler instead, local NBC reported.

The married couple, who live in the same Denver neighborhood as Landeskog, said they got quite the surprise when they saw a car they didn't recognize pull into their driveway this week.

“The person opens the trunk and I saw the case and I recognized it, because I watched the final (Stanley Cup) games,” Rudenko told KUSA, Denver's NBC affiliate. “Jokingly said, ‘Is that the Stanley Cup?’ And he says, ‘Yes!’”

With such precious cargo on hand, the delivery workers were likely eager to make sure it arrived on time in one piece. But they apparently got off track while searching for Landeskog’s address, which is similar to Rudenko and Karbler’s.

“They’re only one digit off,” Karbler told KUSA. “Because of that one digit, it was fortuitous for us!”

Luckily for the couple, the trophy handlers let them get a quick look at the cup before they left.

“They were gentlemen, completely. They were eager to share the experience of the Cup,” said Karbler, who got to pick up the trophy. “I had no idea that I would find it so fascinating, myself.”

“I was just so happy to have the Stanley Cup in our driveway,” Karbler added.

The pair also took a photo of the trophy in its case and posted it on Facebook.

"Well, the Avs did win! Momentarily, two people drove up thinking this was one of the players house. Landeskog. I got to touch it I got to see it in my front yard in my driveway! How fortunate!" Karbler captioned the post.

The couple made sure to leave the drivers with some proper directions.

“We showed them where they were supposed to go,” he said.