Stanford soccer team captain’s cause of death revealed

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

After the team captain of Stanford University women's soccer team was found unresponsive in her dorm earlier this week, officials on Thursday revealed it appears her death was self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play.

"We are exceedingly saddened to hear about the death of Katie Meyer, a beloved, talented and respected Stanford student, athlete and Santa Clara County resident," official from the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area on Thursday about the 22-year-old goalkeeper, adding that she was pronounced dead on March 1.

Meyer was a goalie at Stanford, seen here at the Division I Women's Soccer Championship game on Dec. 8, 2019, in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout. Jamie Schwaberow / NCAA Photos via Getty Images

"The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted."

Stanford University confirmed Meyer’s death in a letter sent to the school’s community on Wednesday, writing that the late soccer star was "extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world."

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general," the letter said.

Meyer helped Stanford win the 2019 NCAA women's soccer championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels. During a penalty shootout for the win, she made two critical saves to take home the championship.

Meyer hoisted the trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels to win the Division I championship game in 2019. Jamie Schwaberow / NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Meyer was an international relations major with a minor in history and originally from Newbury Park, California.

After her death was made public on Wednesday, tributes from around the country and across the university poured in.

Stanford's Athletic Director, Bernard Muir, said the "entire athletics community is heartbroken and Katie will be deeply missed."

The school's soccer team posted a photo of her, writing simply "We love you, Katie. ❤️"

Stanford's women's basketball team issued a statement calling her "bright and full of life," adding that she was one of their biggest supporters who often attended games and cheered them on.

"Thinking about a life without Katie is a life without an unapologetically authentic, bold and bright person who exuded nothing but confidence," the team wrote. "Katie was a legend on and off the field, she was a leader, and her infection energy and smile carried over into everything she did."

They added that Meyer had been a huge advocate for women's sports and they were "so grateful to have known and loved Katie."

"Stanford is not and never will be the same without you," their statement concluded. The team also shared photos at a candlelight vigil in her honor on Thursday night and Friday, as they advanced to the semifinals over Oregon State, the team wore handmade bracelets of athletic tape with "KM" written on them.

Even professional teams paid tributed to Meyer. At the Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current preseason game on Thursday, the teams gathered to pay their respects.

The Pac-12 Twitter account also shared a tribute:

"On behalf of the entire Pac-12 family, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Katie Meyer, along with the @GoStanford & @StanfordWSoccer community of which she was a beloved member," the conference posted. "Katie will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts."