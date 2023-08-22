Royal Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales is coming under fire for kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso after she helped bring the Spanish soccer team to victory at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Spain beat England 1-0 in Sunday's final match, and while the players were receiving their medals, Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips as he held her head in his hands, according to video footage of the incident.

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso hugs Spanish football association president Luis Rubiales during the World Cup Final in Sydney on Aug. 20, 2023. Noe Llamas / Sipa USA via AP

Minutes later as the team celebrated their win in the locker room, Hermoso said she "didn't like it," Reuters reported, citing a video posted on Instagram and YouTube by El Mundo newspaper and other media outlets.

The backlash in Spain was swift, with a column headline in El Pais stating: "Jenni didn't like the kiss and we didn't either."

Reuters reported Spain's acting culture and sports minister Miquel Iceta said on RNE radio the kiss was "unacceptable" and asked Rubiales to give an explanation and apologize.

The country's acting gender equality minister Irene Montero said a non-consensual kiss is "a kind of sex violence we suffer all women daily, which was until now invisible, and which we cannot normalize," according to a Reuters translation of her post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rubiales apologized on Aug. 21, saying he regretted his actions but there was no bad intention. He added he saw it as "natural" but understood he had to be more careful in the future.

“Surely I was wrong, I have to admit,” Rubiales said in a video statement, according to an NBC News translation.

Hermoso said in a statement to Spanish news agency EFE by the federation she and Rubiales have a great relationship.

"It was mutual gesture that was totally spontaneous prompted by the huge joy of winning a world cup," the statement said, according to a Reuters translation. "The 'presi' and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has always been 10 (out of 10) and this was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

Some critics are calling for Rubiales to resign, saying an apology is not enough. But many fans and players are determined to not let it overshadow what the athletes achieved at the World Cup.

Hermoso further addressed the incident during an interview with Spain’s COPE radio station.

“I wish they created (controversy) involving someone else, I’m a world champion and that’s what matters,” she said, according to Reuters.