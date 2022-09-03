Serena Williams tearfully thanks Venus, their parents in speech at likely final US Open

Serena Williams delivered an emotional message during a post-game interview at the U.S. Open after her loss in the third round to Australian Ajla Tomljanović.

Following the match, which Tomljanović won 7-5, 6-7, 6-1, Williams waved to the crowd in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after what was likely the final match in her solo tennis career.

In a post-game interview held on the court, Williams took a moment to thank the crowd and compliment her opponent.

“I tried, but Ajla just played a little bit better,” Williams said, before speaking directly to her family.

“Thank you Daddy, I know you’re watching," Williams began. Richard Williams was not at the match.

When she started to thank her mother, Oracene Price, who attended the match, the tennis superstar's eyes filled with "happy tears."

"I just thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side so many years. Decades, oh my gosh, literally decades," Williams said. "But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I'm really grateful for them."

Williams ended the emotional address by crediting her older sister.

"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus," she said. "Thank you, Venus."

After the match, which ran for more than three hours, Williams fielded questions during a press conference, with many questions focused on her incredible creer. Many reporters also asked the question on everyone’s mind after she announced in Vogue in August that she would be stepping back from tennis: Will the U.S. Open still be her last tournament?

“I’ve come a long way since last year in Wimbledon, you know, just not sure if that was my last moment or not and making it a different moment I think is much better,” Williams said. “It takes a lot of work to get here. Clearly I’m still capable, but it takes a lot more than that. I’m ready to be a mom and explore a different version of Serena. And technically in the world, I’m still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I’m still walking.”

As for what Williams’ plans were the day after her match, she said she planned on resting and spending time with her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (known as Olympia), who she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

“I’m a super hands on mom, I’ve been with her almost every single day of her life minus two days or three days,” she explained. “It’s been really hard on her, my career, so it’ll be nice to just do that and spend some time with her and do things that I never really have done or had an opportunity to do. I have such a bright future ahead of me."

Fellow professional athletes shared their support for Williams following her loss, circulating their positive messages on social media.

Tiger Woods shared a message directly to Williams on Twitter, writing, “.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”

“@serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete,” Olympian Simone Biles tweeted. “such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration.”

LeBron James shared a video message on his brand Uninterrupted’s Twitter, retweeting the video message on his own handle, writing, “#SerenaWilliams THANK YOU 🐐!! You’re so damn DOPE!!”

In the video, James reflected on Williams decades-long career and longevity as an athlete in her sport.

“What you’ve done for the sport of tennis, what you’ve done for women, and what you’ve done for the category of sport period is unprecedented," he said. "It’s been an honor to watch your journey, to watch you conquer all of the goals that you ever set out, to see you break records, to see you just be amazing and transcendent not only on the tennis court, but also off.”

James went on to thank Williams for her athleticism and professionalism, adding, “I just want to say thank you for being this inspiration for so many and never putting yourself out there when you didn’t feel like you’re the greatest and showing the world that every time you were out there, you were the greatest. Win, lose, or draw, it didn’t matter, we all knew you were the greatest.”

