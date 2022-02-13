See how Matthew Stafford’s family wished him luck before his 1st Super Bowl

Kelly Stafford shared the adorable way she and her family said good luck to her husband, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he left for his first Super Bowl.

The podcast host shared a video of people close to the football star lined up and applauding him as he made his way to his car.

“Sending him off with his closest friends and family,” she wrote in the caption. “The same crew that’s been with us since high school and college. He loved every second😜. What a moment.”

Stafford, 34, played with the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2020 before joining the Los Angeles Rams last year. The Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals today in Super Bowl LVI.

The star quarterback has plenty of people rooting him on, but his biggest fans are no doubt his wife and their four daughters: twins Chandler and Sawyer, 4, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 1.

Last month,Kelly Stafford shared an adorable photo of their girls supporting their dad in matching blue outfits for the NFC Championship game.

Stafford has been open on social media about the struggles she and her family have faced over the past few years. In 2019, she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor that required a 12-hour surgery to remove.

She also shared on Instagram in March 2020 that she found out she was expecting her fourth child the same day that her husband broke bones in his back.

They have both since recovered, and last March, Stafford shared a heartwarming photo of her and her husband celebrating how far they have come.

“i am grateful to be blessed with 4 healthy daughters, a healthy husband, and a healthy me,” she wrote in the caption.

