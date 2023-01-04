Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s.

The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.

PGA golfer Scott Stallings was waiting for his invitation to the Masters to arrive in the mail before a different Scott Stallings informed him that he had received it instead. David Cannon / Getty Images

Due to a mix-up, the coveted Masters invitation was sent to a Scott Stallings who works in real estate and lives near Atlanta with his wife, Jennifer.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Scott Stallings, who plays on the PGA Tour and lives in Tennessee with his wife Jennifer, was watching all his fellow pros post their invites on social media and wondering when his was going to show up.

It wasn't until the Scott Stallings from Georgia direct messaged the pro golfer on Instagram to tell him he had erroneously received the Masters invitation that the golfer figured out what happened. The PGA player shared the funny mix-up on Instagram on Jan. 3 with a screenshot of the message from the other Scott Stallings.

"Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday," Stallings wrote. "My Masters invite got sent to a different Scott Stallings."

The Scott Stallings from Georgia wrote in his message that he was "100(%) sure this is NOT for me."

"I play but wow!" he continued. "No where near your level. It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and geographical location."

It turns out that the amateur golfer Stallings is a big fan of the professional golfer Stallings, the one from Georgia told The Golf Channel. His wife told the golf publication that he had a brief "twinkle in his eye, just for a second" of actually showing up to tee off at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, in April before deciding to rectify the situation.

He tweeted a video of himself at a local UPS Store mailing the official invitation to the correct Scott Stallings.

The professional Stallings is currently in Hawaii, where he will play in this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions. He earned the invite to his third Masters by finishing in the top 30 for the Tour Championship last year.

He told The Associated Press that the mix-up may have stemmed from him previously having a sports management company on St. Simons Island in Georgia, where the other Scott Stallings has a condo next to the office building.

The non-professional Stallings told The Golf Channel he's an avid golfer who shoots in the 90s. Now, he may actually get a chance to tee up at Augusta National in April after all, according to the pro.

“We’re going to give him some practice-round tickets and take him to dinner on Monday night for doing the right thing,” Stallings told The Associated Press.

