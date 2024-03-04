Russell Wilson to be released by Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos on Monday said it will release quarterback Russell Wilson after two seasons on the NFL team.

“We spoke to Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year,” the team said in a statement.

The Broncos thanked Wilson, 35, for his contributions. It continued, “We are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond.”

Wilson was part of a blockbuster trade-and-salary deal in 2022 that brought him on board from the Seattle Seahawks. Denver had signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension, NBCSports.com reported.

The deal wasn’t as fruitful as the team wanted, the league’s “Around the NFL” reported. The team went 13-21 during Wilson’s time on the Broncos, and late last season head coach Sean Payton benched Wilson and started Jarrett Stidham instead.

Wilson’s NFL career started in 2012 with a season at the Seahawks during which he matched Peyton Manning’s record for most touchdown passes, 26, thrown by a rookie in a single season.

Fans voted him the league’s Rookie of the Year.

Wilson said in a statement following Monday’s announcement, “Broncos Country, Thank You!”

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” he said. “God’s got me. I’m excited for what’s next.”

