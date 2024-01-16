Former NFL player Ronald Powell dies at 32

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell has died at the age of 32, according to the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA announced Powell's death Jan. 16 on X.

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. #RIP," the association wrote alongside a photo of Powell.

The association did not reveal the cause of Powell's death.

Ronald Powell played for the Saints for one season. Alex Menendez / Getty Images

Powell played collegiate football with the University of Florida before the Saints selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Powell played in 14 games for the Saints later that year, recording two tackles.

In subsequent years he spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' and Chicago Bears' practice squads. He later joined the Seattle Seahawks, which released him in 2017.

In 2019, Powell played for the Orlando Apollos in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

The official Florida Gators football account on X honored Powell following the news of his death, writing, "We’re very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."